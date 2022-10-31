Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:

The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed.

Matt Weber

The old council with all their nepotism...It was RUSHED through so it would go in effect before the new administration took office.

Mary Paradis

A Watertown man, accused of possessing more than 7,000 doses of suspected fentanyl, was allegedly dealing drugs from his parents’ home and his apartment:

And he was released. Wow. Way to go!

Christi Lynn Caldwell

We will never know how many lives were saved with this one arrest.

Dan Trimm

Chick-fil-A, the southern fast-food franchise known for its chicken sandwiches, officially opened in Watertown last week. People waited in long lines on opening day to get a taste:

Delicious fried chicken sandwiches complete w 2 pickles that never touch, just as God intended.

Jon-Michael Passerino

Watertown has always been a food desert. It is no surprise that people are waiting in line at 6:30 a.m. for a fast-food chain to open!

Jennalyn Dening Burnette

Whether people like it or not, it’s great to see new businesses come into the area.

Debra Dunkirk

