2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash

By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.

The crash happened around 6:45 PM on Plaza Drive in the Town of Pamelia. That’s behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown.

Officials on scene said the vehicle struck a tree. It’s unclear how it went off the road.

One person was flown to Syracuse, while the other was taken to Samaritan.

The extent of their injuries was unknown.

