Body found near Gouverneur

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Pedestrians found a body in a ditch near Gouverneur Tuesday morning.

People walking along U.S. Route 11 discovered the body off the highway near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply around 8:15 a.m.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office personnel are on the scene and say the person is an 82-year-old man.

Police believe the cause of cause of death was either medical or accidental. They don’t believe it was a vehicle hit-and-run.

The coroner’s office was expected by mid-morning.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
Peyton Morse
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade

Latest News

Watertown Noon Rotary calendars
Watertown Noon Rotary calendars available
Carthage students present "Kodachrome"
Carthage High School students to present “Kodachrome”
Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide...
Syracuse DB Williams has torn ACL, will miss rest of season
Wake Up Weather
Sliding into November warmer than average