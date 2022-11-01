Body found near Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Pedestrians found a body in a ditch near Gouverneur Tuesday morning.

People walking along U.S. Route 11 discovered the body off the highway near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply around 8:15 a.m.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office personnel are on the scene and say the person is an 82-year-old man.

Police believe the cause of cause of death was either medical or accidental. They don’t believe it was a vehicle hit-and-run.

The coroner’s office was expected by mid-morning.

