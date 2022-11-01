Carthage High School students to present “Kodachrome”

Carthage students present "Kodachrome"
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Kodachrome” isn’t just a popular photographic film from before there were digital cameras, it’s also a play Carthage High School students will perform this week.

Cast member Ally Halko explained that the play is about a photographer who tells the stories of her neighbors through her eyes.

The play will be in the school auditorium on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5. Curtain times are at 7 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are available at the door or from any cast member.

