Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare

CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte’s memory to Degrasse Volunteer Rescue Squad or to Potsdam Humane Society.

Charlotte was born October 19, 1928 at home in Clare, NY. She was a daughter of the late Edwin and Frances (Giffin) Stone. She graduated from Knox Memorial School in Russell and then went to Watertown Business School.

On December 10, 1949 she married her beloved Allan H. “Al” Peabody in the Russell United Methodist Church.

Charlotte was a secretary for GE International in Schenectady, NY for 30+ years retiring in 1987. After retiring Charlotte and Al returned to Clare where they established their homestead. Charlotte was an active member of her community, she served as Town Historian and museum curator and spear-headed “Clare Day” in the month of August. She also served on the Clare Town Board, was an auxiliary member of Canton VFW #1231, Order of Eastern Star member, belonged to Retreads Motorcycle Club and the Edwards Snowmobile Club.

Charlotte and Al were always together- riding motorcycle, traveling across the country in their motorhome, snowmobiling, socializing and feeding/ watching the eagles and geese on their property. Charlotte also loved mowing her lawn on her garden tractor and burning her papers on appropriate days. She would often say “I’m Tough” as she was resilient. She will be remembered as the most giving person anyone could know.

Surviving are a nephew Kenneth Stone of Troy, NY; a number of cousins; her Town of Clare Family; Dear Friends who loved her; but most of all her beloved cat “TROUBLES”.

