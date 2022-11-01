Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of Pamelia Monday evening.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Plaza Drive behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown.

State police said the driver, 27-year-old Christopher Long of Fort Drum, lost control on a curve, left the road and struck a tree.

Long and a passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Donald Steele from Watertown, had to be freed from the vehicle by the North Pole Fire Department.

Long was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday.

Steele was also taken to the same hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash, police said.

