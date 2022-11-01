Jefferson County budget: More spending, lower taxes

Jefferson County seal
Jefferson County seal(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s 2023 proposed budget was unveiled Tuesday morning.

While spending is up, property taxes are set to go down.

The spending plan totals $293 million and shows a 10% increase over this year.

County administrator Robert Hageman calls this spending a one-time investment in operations to help jumpstart important longer-term activities that won’t require additional spending down the road.

In other words, the county would spend money on replacing equipment, buying vehicles, and doing road and bridge work.

The county will use $6.6 million from its savings account to offset the additional spending.

As the county spends more, property owners will see a lower tax bill. A taxpayer with a home assessed at $100,000 will pay $30 less in property taxes under the proposed budget.

Lawmakers are expected to comb over the proposal and vote on a final budget on November 15.

