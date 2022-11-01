Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Pyrites

Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. Her funeral will follow at 1:15 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hermon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Diabetes Foundation or to a Dementia Charity of one’s choice.

Joanne was born December 21, 1940 in Pyrites, NY and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Leona (Crary) Capalario. She graduated Canton High School and on February 21, 1959 she married the late James A. Coffey in Pyrites.

She retired from Canton Central School where she worked in the cafeteria.

Joanne is survived by three daughters Susan (Joe) Tressider, Jayne (Royce) Corbine, Peggy (Shawn Thompson) Brown; a son Joseph (Jamie) Coffey; daughter-in-law Phyllis Coffey; brother John Capalario; sister Helen Capalario; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim; son Timothy J.; brother Joel Capalario; son Russell W.; sister-in-law Diane Capalario; son-in-law Kenneth Brown; and honorary mother Mildred Barkley.

Joanne loved spending precious time with her children and grandchildren and loved to travel, camp and making meals with them.

