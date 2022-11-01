Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Pyrites

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena...
Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton.  Her funeral will follow at 1:15 PM at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Hermon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Diabetes Foundation or to a Dementia Charity of one’s choice.

Joanne was born December 21, 1940 in Pyrites, NY and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Leona (Crary) Capalario. She graduated Canton High School and on February 21, 1959 she married the late James A. Coffey in Pyrites.

She retired from Canton Central School where she worked in the cafeteria.

Joanne is survived by three daughters  Susan (Joe) Tressider, Jayne (Royce) Corbine, Peggy (Shawn Thompson) Brown; a son Joseph (Jamie) Coffey; daughter-in-law Phyllis Coffey; brother John Capalario; sister Helen Capalario; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim; son Timothy J.; brother Joel Capalario; son Russell W.; sister-in-law Diane Capalario; son-in-law Kenneth Brown; and honorary mother Mildred Barkley.

Joanne loved spending precious time with her children and grandchildren and loved to travel, camp and making meals with them.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Bayside Cemetery supporters are raising funds to preserve the red sandstone entrances.
Supporters raising money to preserve Potsdam cemetery’s entrance
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital...
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home.
Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle...
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

A donor says Stevens texted him this photo allegedly showing his son's cremated remains.
Man accused of faking son’s death arrested on more charges
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022,...
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage
Candles
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
John died peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had...
John L. White, 83, of Canton
Candles
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of Massena
St. Lawrence County
Property taxes drop under St. Lawrence County’s proposed budget