John died peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had been a patient for a short time. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mass of Christian Burial for John L. White, 83, of Canton will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating. John died peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had been a patient for a short time.

John was born October 26, 1939 in Canton, a son of the late E. Kermit and Catherine (Navan) White. He graduated from Canton High School and on June 18, 1960 he married his beloved wife, Irene. John received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy after serving proudly for four years.

John worked for Grumman Aerospace for 35 years, for Dayton T. Brown computer service for another 10 years and following retirement, John drove school bus in Buffalo for another four years. John was always the neighborhood “fix it” man, it didn’t matter if it was a child with their bicycle, an adult with their car or tv’s, he could figure it out. He just loved to tinker and fix and build things.

Surviving John are his four sons, Christopher E. and Anne White; Jeffrey V. and Nancy White; Terry L. White; and Daniel M. and Lisa White, 11 grandchildren, Lauren, CJ, David, Brittany, Jeffrey Jr., Cody, Shanni, Tyler, Nicole, Kevin and Jackie.

In addition to his parent, and wife Irene, John is predeceased by a brother, Edward “Edd” White.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 7; East Syracuse, New York 13057. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for John L. White are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.