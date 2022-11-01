Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur

Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home.

Loris was born on February 22, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Joseph W. and Elpha (Reynolds) Shatraw. He attended Gouverneur High School and married Marjorie F. Lacy on April 1, 1961 in Macomb. Marjorie passed away on May 3, 2006.

Loris worked as a farmer for a Farm in Richville for many years. He had also previously worked at Basin’s for a while. Loris enjoyed playing cards, being in his pool, watching TV, and loved his dog.

He is survived by three children, Linda Shatraw and her companion, Brad Weaver, Timothy Shatraw, and Harold Shatraw and his companion, David, grandchildren, Bandy and Frankie, and siblings, Rick and Karen Shatraw, Betty Fuller, and Vicky and Joe McIntosh. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Loris is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, a son, Bret Shatraw, and a sister, Lois Shatraw.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

