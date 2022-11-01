Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home.
Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home.

Loris was born on February 22, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Joseph W. and Elpha (Reynolds) Shatraw. He attended Gouverneur High School and married Marjorie F. Lacy on April 1, 1961 in Macomb. Marjorie passed away on May 3, 2006.

Loris worked as a farmer for a Farm in Richville for many years. He had also previously worked at Basin’s for a while. Loris enjoyed playing cards, being in his pool, watching TV, and loved his dog.

He is survived by three children, Linda Shatraw and her companion, Brad Weaver, Timothy Shatraw, and Harold Shatraw and his companion, David, grandchildren, Bandy and Frankie, and siblings, Rick and Karen Shatraw, Betty Fuller, and Vicky and Joe McIntosh. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Loris is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, a son, Bret Shatraw, and a sister, Lois Shatraw.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Bayside Cemetery supporters are raising funds to preserve the red sandstone entrances.
Supporters raising money to preserve Potsdam cemetery’s entrance
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital...
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena...
Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Pyrites
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle...
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

A donor says Stevens texted him this photo allegedly showing his son's cremated remains.
Man accused of faking son’s death arrested on more charges
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022,...
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage
Candles
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
John died peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had...
John L. White, 83, of Canton
Candles
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of Massena
St. Lawrence County
Property taxes drop under St. Lawrence County’s proposed budget