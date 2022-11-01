Man accused of faking son’s death arrested on more charges

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - More charges have been filed against an Adams man accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations.

State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb Stevens on Tuesday.

He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree scheme to defraud and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Stevens allegedly scammed coworkers and his boss out of more than $1,500 while he was employed at FineLine Constructors LLC in Adams.

According to police, an administrative assistant for business told them that on August 4, 2022, Stevens began to have breakdowns at work, informing his coworkers and bosses that his son had passed away from cancer.

Stevens allegedly told them he was unable to afford a funeral for his son due to having been recently scammed.

Police said the company’s employees donated $1,070 to Stevens. Investigators said FineLine Contractors paid Stevens for 32.5 hours of bereavement time totaling $510.

His boss, Doug Morse, told 7 News last month that Stevens texted him a photo showing his son’s cremated remains.

An investigation determined that Stevens’ son is alive and healthy.

Stevens was issued a ticket to appear in Jefferson County CAP court on November 16 at 5:30 p.m.

This is the second time Stevens has been charged in connection with faking his son’s death.

On October 9, state police arrested him on felony counts of first-degree scheme to defraud and fourth-degree grand larceny.

According to investigators, Stevens told people that his 4-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 3 leukemia and that he passed away on August 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital.

Police said Stevens told co-workers at Neenah Paper in Brownville that he needed money for his son’s funeral.

At least two people donated a total of $1,500 to help pay for expenses Stevens incurred for the death of his son, police said.

Police said he made up the story to gain sympathy and monetary donations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.