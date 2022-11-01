Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, under the care of her loving family and Jefferson County Hospice.  She was born on October 23, 1926, in Deferiet, New York to the late Wilfred & Mary (Soyak) Deion. She graduated from Carthage High School class of 1943.

She married Francis E. Thompson on May 17, 1947.  Mary Jane co-owned the Pit Stop and Nip Bite Sub Shop with her husband and she was a cashier at the West Carthage Elementary School.

She is survived by her children, Matt (Mary) Thompson, Carthage; Alan Thompson, Navarre, Florida; Timon Thompson, Portland Oregon, and Trina (Tom) Berrus, Castorland, NY; a sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Deion, Black River.

Mary Jane enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and gardening.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Francis, Mr. Thompson died on March 10, 1996, a brother Wilfred Deion and a son, Kirk Thompson.

In keeping with her family’s wishes, there will be no formal services.  Burial will be held privately by her family. Donations in her memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice, located at 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mary Jane’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

