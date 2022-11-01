No more police department? Ogdensburg unveils budget proposal

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s 2023 preliminary budget gives city lawmakers three options to make ends meet in the coming fiscal year:

Eliminate the police department to keep the tax rate steady; 22 jobs would be lost Equally reduce staff and programs across all city departments, including police, fire and public works, to hold the line on the tax rate; 27 jobs would be lost Cut fewer police, fire and public works jobs, which could raise taxes by 10 to 20 percent

Property owners currently pay $15.89 per $1,000 of assessed value. In other words, people who own a home assessed at $100,000 pay $1,589 in property taxes.

City Manager Stephen Jellie, who prepared the spending plan, says the city council “must strongly consider Course of Action #1 despite the unpopularity and likely public opposition.” He called the first option of eliminating the police department the “most efficient.”

However, Jellie prepared the proposed budget using the second option even though it’s “much less efficient” and “every service in

the city will be impacted negatively.” He said “the prospect of revival for the city will be diminished significantly.”

Jellie projects a 26.5 percent decrease in sales tax revenue.

He will present the $11.9 million spending plan to city councillors Tuesday evening.

See the proposed budget below:

