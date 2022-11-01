No tax hike under Lewis County’s proposed budget

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche unveiled his proposed budget to legislators Tuesday evening.

The county is set to spend 10 percent more in 2023, but it won’t affect property taxes.

Piche’s message: Lewis County is living well within its financial means, and for the fourth time in 5 years, the annual budget he’s presenting does not contain a tax increase.

He points out county residents pay a lower tax rate today than what was charged in 2014.

The $59 million spending plan is up 10 percent from this year’s budget.

Close to $2 million in savings will help balance the budget.

The property tax rate stays at $7.54 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.