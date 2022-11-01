Nurse accused of sexual assault while working at Colorado hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - A former intensive care unit nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault while working at the hospital.

According to a statement from St. Mary’s, 61-year old Chris Lambros was fired after being arrested by Grand Junction police officers Oct. 25. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a victim unable to consent.

An unnamed source told KKCO that another hospital employee found Lambros photographing a patient’s genitalia while at work and reported it to supervisors.

The hospital said in the statement that it placed Lambros on administrative leave immediately after concerns were reported to them, removed his access to the hospital and patients, and reported the matter to law enforcement.

“What this former nurse is accused of is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “Patients put their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We are working closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm. We are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St. Mary’s Medical Center.”

St. Mary’s said hospital officials could not offer more details due to the criminal investigation and patient privacy.

Lambros is being held in Mesa County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. Police say officers contacted Lambros on a traffic stop, and he was taken into custody.

All the court files on the case remain sealed.

Lambros’ nursing license currently remains active, state sources show.

