Police ask public for help in liquor store theft investigation

State police are asking the public to help them identify three women who allegedly stole from...
State police are asking the public to help them identify three women who allegedly stole from an Adams liquor store.(State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public to help them identify three women who allegedly stole from an Adams liquor store.

Troopers say it happened on October 16 at South Jeff Wine & Liquor at 42 West Church Street in the village.

It was reported that the trio took $322.96 worth of merchandise without paying for it, police said.

If you recognize any of the women in the photo, you’re asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur
Peyton Morse
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death

Latest News

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur
Watertown Noon Rotary calendars
Watertown Noon Rotary calendars available
Carthage students present "Kodachrome"
Carthage High School students to present “Kodachrome”
Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide...
Syracuse DB Williams has torn ACL, will miss rest of season