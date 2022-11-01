Police ask public for help in liquor store theft investigation

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public to help them identify three women who allegedly stole from an Adams liquor store.

Troopers say it happened on October 16 at South Jeff Wine & Liquor at 42 West Church Street in the village.

It was reported that the trio took $322.96 worth of merchandise without paying for it, police said.

If you recognize any of the women in the photo, you’re asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.

