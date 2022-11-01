Property taxes drop under St. Lawrence County’s proposed budget

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, property owners are set to save money under County Administrator Ruth Doyle’s proposed spending plan.

The $273 million plan will drop property taxes.

The rate will sit at $7.60 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. That means the owner of a $100,000 home will pay a county tax bill that’s $41.79 cheaper than this year.

Doyle is banking on people spending. The budget shows she is projecting sales tax revenue in 2023 to increase by nearly $10 million.

