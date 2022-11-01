Sliding into November warmer than average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our early morning temperatures were where our highs would normally be this time of year.

We started mostly in the 50s with a few early sprinkles.

It will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

It will be sunny Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny and around 70 for both Saturday and Sunday. We set our clocks back an hour early Sunday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

