Sliding into November warmer than average

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our early morning temperatures were where our highs would normally be this time of year.

We started mostly in the 50s with a few early sprinkles.

It will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

It will be sunny Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny and around 70 for both Saturday and Sunday. We set our clocks back an hour early Sunday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
Peyton Morse
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
Taylor Clough
Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7
Some showers overnight
7
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Monday AM weather