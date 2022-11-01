Spirited Away - A Fathom Event

November 1 and November 2 at 7:00 pm
A Fathom Event, Tuesday, November 1 at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall. 7:00 pm
A Fathom Event, Tuesday, November 1 at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall. 7:00 pm(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Two screenings, one is subtitled, the other is dubbed.

Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time.

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 pm at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall it is subtitled

Wednesday, November 2 at 7:00 pm it is dubbed.

A Fathom Event

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
Peyton Morse
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade

Latest News

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur
Watertown Noon Rotary calendars
Watertown Noon Rotary calendars available
Carthage students present "Kodachrome"
Carthage High School students to present “Kodachrome”
Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide...
Syracuse DB Williams has torn ACL, will miss rest of season