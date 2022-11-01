Spirited Away - A Fathom Event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Two screenings, one is subtitled, the other is dubbed.

Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time.

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 pm at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall it is subtitled

Wednesday, November 2 at 7:00 pm it is dubbed.

A Fathom Event

