Supporters raising money to preserve Potsdam cemetery’s entrance

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam cemetery is searching for funds to help keep its historic entrance in one piece.

Not only is Bayside Cemetery nationally registered, but it holds importance for many families who have lived in the area all their lives.

John Omohundro and Mark Lee have tended to and watched over the 40 acres that make up the cemetery near Clarkson University.

Both men are hoping to raise almost half a million dollars to preserve the red sandstone entrances, which are currently covered be a tarp now for safety reasons.

“They’ve been there for a long time. They’ve been part of the north country for a very long time, but they’ve been subjected to north country winters and as we all know north country winters can be tough. On a sandstone structure for 110 years exposed to the elements, they’ve taken a little bit of a toll on them,” said Lee, president, Bayside Cemetery Association.

The cemetery was established in 1865 with the entrance added in 1910 by the Clarkson family.

Back in 2002, the cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Twelve members of the Clarkson family are buried on site.

Omohundro says that the restoration is important because the entrance sets the tone of the property.

“The entrance to anything - your front door, my face, whatever it is - is crucial for an appreciation of the entire establishment because you can’t see 40 acres at once. This is what you see when you drive by,” he said.

People can learn more by visiting the cemetery’s website at baysidepotsdam.org.

