Syracuse DB Williams has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide...
Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter, right, returns an interception as Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) pursues over Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.(Adrian Kraus | AP / Adrian Kraus)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in pass breakups in each of the previous two seasons, will miss the rest of this season for the No. 22 Orange because of a knee injury.

Coach Dino Babers said Monday that Williams has a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Williams was injured in the second quarter against North Carolina State on Oct. 15 and didn’t play in the Orange’s 27-21 loss at Clemson just over a week ago. He was hurt again in the first half of a 41-24 home loss to Notre Dame on Saturday and needed help leaving the field and entering the medical tent. He returned to the sideline on crutches.

“Garrett wanted to stay in, Garrett wanted to play, he’s a competitor. " Babers said. “But sometimes we’ve got to protect people from themselves, and I wanted to make sure I protected my guy.”

Williams has 36 tackles, tied for third on the team, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and two timely interceptions that helped spur the Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC) to a 6-0 start before their two-game skid.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
Peyton Morse
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade

Latest News

Four Section 10 Soccer championships along with a trip to the states were on the line Saturday...
Saturday Sports: 4 Section 10 Soccer titles and a trip to states on the line
Saturday Sports: 4 Section 10 Soccer titles and a trip to states on the line
In the Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs from Philadelphia, top seed Indian River hosted...
Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated in Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs over Westhill
Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated in Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs over Westhill