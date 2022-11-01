Tomorrow’s Health: Women’s lung cancer, newborn hearing screenings & a pediatric health care gap

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many children are being left out of health studies and doctors warn more resources should be invested in the fight against lung cancer for women.

A new report calls for more money to help women with lung cancer. Researchers say women are disproportionately impacted by the disease, with more women dying of lung cancer than breast cancer and ovarian cancer combined.

They make the case that increased research funding will improve mortality rates and quality of life for lung cancer patients.

Hearing screenings for newborns

Hearing screenings for newborns are becoming more accessible. Researchers at the University of Washington developed a low-cost system using smartphones and earbuds.

The method rivals devices that are too expensive for many countries, and researchers hope their system will help tackle global health inequities.

Pediatric health care gap

A new study shows a gaping hole in pediatric health care. Only 9% of studies include non-English-speaking children.

The findings from the University of Pittsburgh indicate the lack of representation could lead to health inequities for families who speak different languages.

Researchers hope this will be a call to action for more inclusive pediatric research.

