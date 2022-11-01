Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade & Leray streets

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Arcade and Leray streets in Watertown will be closed to traffic Tuesday.

The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza and between Arsenal and Court streets will be closed because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project.

Arsenal Street traffic can’t use the Arcade to get to Court Street. Drivers will have to go around Public Square. Court Street and the section of Arcade between Stone and Arsenal streets will remain open.

Leray Street will be closed between West Main and West Lynde streets so crews can repair the road in front of 528 Leray Street.

Both streets are expected to reopen by the end of the day.

