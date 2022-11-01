Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect

By 7 News Staff
Nov. 1, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the Watertown Walmart last month.

Troopers say on September 15 the suspect was allegedly captured on camera taking merchandise out of the store without paying on two occasions.

The total value of the merchandise was $1,094.25.

Anyone with information about her identity can call state police at 315-366-6000.

