GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vera Jean Nordberg of Gouverneur, NY died October 24, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home after a prolonged illness.

Vera was born October 10, 1933 in Spragueville, NY , a daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Belle Alberry, She graduated from Antwerp High School. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1951. She was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1955. Vera married Harry N Nordberg, Jr on April 14, 1956 and was married for 66 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and volunteering at church. They retired to Gouverneur, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many sisters and brothers. She will be missed by many.

Surviving is a son Harry N Nordberg, III and wife, Kathy Nordberg, a daughter Norma Jean, and husband, Scott Busey, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Burial will be in Spring, 2023 at the convenience of the family with military honors in Spragueville Cemetery, NY followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

