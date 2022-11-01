Watertown Noon Rotary calendars available

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want a 2023 calendar from the Watertown Noon Rotary club, you’d better hurry.

Rotary calendar chair Michelle Carpenter explained that there are only 50 of the scenic calendars still available. And, she says, they make great gifts.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Each month depicts a seasonally appropriate photograph taken by a local high school student.

Calendars are $10 apiece. The purchase gives you the chance to win prizes. Details are in each calendar. The biggest prize drawing is on December 14.

For more information, you can visit Noon Rotary’s website, call 315-836-1363, or email noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

