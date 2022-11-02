Academic All-Star: Molly Bogart

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our first Academic All-Star of the season is Molly Bogart, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central School.

Molly appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Not only does Molly have a high grade point average, but she’s also involved in numerous extra-curricular activities.

She’s the treasurer of 8 organizations and is a member of the school’s Key Club and volleyball team.

Molly hopes to attend Georgetown University and would like to be a museum curator after graduating.

