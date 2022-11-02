Academic All-Star: Molly Bogart
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our first Academic All-Star of the season is Molly Bogart, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central School.
Molly appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.
Not only does Molly have a high grade point average, but she’s also involved in numerous extra-curricular activities.
She’s the treasurer of 8 organizations and is a member of the school’s Key Club and volleyball team.
Molly hopes to attend Georgetown University and would like to be a museum curator after graduating.
