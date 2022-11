(WWNY) - This week we have a bass caught in Chaumont Bay and a big buck bagged in Hammond.

Burnie Haney of Henderson Harbor caught his six-pound smallmouth bass in Chaumont Bay on October 22.

Paul Mahay is shown with his big 11-point buck he bagged recently. He says he shot it right behind his house in Hammond. The deer, he says, dressed out at 225 pounds.

