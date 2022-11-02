Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Pierrepont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Morrill Road, Town of Pierrepont passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 with family members by her side.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday November 5 beginning at 1:15 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with Rev. David Van Epps officiating.  Interment will  follow in White Church Cemetery, Pierrepont..

Carol was born April 4, 1936 in Canton, NY a daughter to the late Lyle S. and Helen L. (Brown) Latimer.   She graduated from Canton High School in 1953, which was the last class in the old high school.  She then attended Canton ATC and graduated in 1955 receiving her Teaching Certificate from Oswego State University in 1971.

On July 9, 1955 she married her beloved Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit in the Crary Mills Church.  The couple were happily married 67 years prior to Cliff’s passing on September 21, 2022.

Carol was employed with St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES where she taught Food Trades from 1971 to 1986 at Seaway and Southwest Tech. After retiring from teaching she worked for the Canton Enriched Housing for a number of years retiring in 1997.

Surviving are her four loving sons Craig M. (Cyndi Rivet) Streit of Pierrepont,  Clifford L. “Chip”, Jr. (Patricia Smith) Streit of Canton, Clay S. (Anna Powers) Streit of Pierrepont and Christopher A. Streit of PA; thirteen grandchildren; a sister Ann Huntley of Crary Mills; 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by seven brothers – Ralph, Allen, James, Robert, Glenn, William and Dean Latimer.

Carol was a member of the O.E.S. Empire Chapter 68; Canton Sportsmen’s Club; Horseshoe Club in Crary Mills; the Retired Teachers Assoc of NYS; and the NYS Blue Bird Assoc.  She enjoyed tending to her many beautiful flower gardens, blue bird nests, weekly horseshoe nights and tournaments (State and Nationals), painting, sewing, crocheting and maybe most of all her ‘boys’ all in the same room.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Dept or to White Church Cemetery Association.

