Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Boshart Road, Lowville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard; their children, Heidi Lemon (Howard) of Douglasville GA, Neely Shaw of Watertown, Matthew Whitcher and his companion, Tracy Wormwood of Beaver Falls, Charles Whitcher of Danbury CT; one brother, Francis J. “Frank” Fahy (Sandra) of Milford CT; two sisters, Rita Pepin (Arthur D.), Margaret T. Csehak (Stephen) of New Milford CT; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, John R. Fahy, William D. Fahy, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Zahria Davis.

Catherine was born on September 20, 1948 in Bridgeport CT, a daughter of the late William and Margaret Moore Fahy. She graduated from Masuk High School in Monroe, CT in 1966. During high school, she worked part-time for CNB bank in Stepney, CT. After high school, she continued to work in banking. On September 20, 1969, Catherine married Richard Whitcher at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Trumble, CT. After her marriage, she worked for several banks in CT, before moving to her current residence in 1987. Catherine worked for United Northern Bank, HSBC and Community Bank in Lowville. After retiring, she returned to Community Bank where she traveled to area branches as a traveling teller for several years. She was a past EMT driver in Monroe CT.

Catherine enjoyed painting, latch hook, 4-wheeling and camping, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

In keeping Catherine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private gathering of family will be held at their home. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

