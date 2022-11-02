Copenhagen lawmakers ask fire department to turn over equipment

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen is asking the volunteer fire department to turn over its equipment and assets by next Thursday.

The village’s lawyer says the board passed a resolution to send a letter to the fire department asking for those things to be turned over within 10 days.

It also set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on November 14 to discuss a fire contract with the Rutland department.

It comes after the village board voted to dissolve the department.

