Copenhagen lawmakers ask fire department to turn over equipment

Copenhagen fire department helmet.
Copenhagen fire department helmet.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen is asking the volunteer fire department to turn over its equipment and assets by next Thursday.

The village’s lawyer says the board passed a resolution to send a letter to the fire department asking for those things to be turned over within 10 days.

It also set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on November 14 to discuss a fire contract with the Rutland department.

It comes after the village board voted to dissolve the department.

