Crash shuts down part of Route 26 in town of Alexandria
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the town of Alexandria has shut down a portion of State Route 26.
Jefferson County dispatchers say the road is closed to traffic from Reynolds Road to County Route 192.
There are unconfirmed reports that the crash involved a truck and motorcycle.
A helicopter was spotted leaving the scene as a 7 News crew arrived.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 26 and Barnes Settlement Road.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
