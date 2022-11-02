Crash shuts down part of Route 26 in town of Alexandria

A crash in the town of Alexandria has shut down a portion of State Route 26.
A crash in the town of Alexandria has shut down a portion of State Route 26.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the town of Alexandria has shut down a portion of State Route 26.

Jefferson County dispatchers say the road is closed to traffic from Reynolds Road to County Route 192.

There are unconfirmed reports that the crash involved a truck and motorcycle.

A helicopter was spotted leaving the scene as a 7 News crew arrived.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 26 and Barnes Settlement Road.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of...
Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver
The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
An Indian River school bus went off the road and into a ditch Wednesday morning. No injuries...
Indian River bus goes into ditch

Latest News

Gerald Mack
Former Ogdensburg fire captain plans defamation lawsuit against mayor, city manager
Peyton Morse
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
Stephen Jellie
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers
WWNY
Seeking volunteers to decorate Carthage park