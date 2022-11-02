Crash shuts down part of Route 26 in town of Alexandria

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the town of Alexandria has shut down a portion of State Route 26.

Jefferson County dispatchers say the road is closed to traffic from Reynolds Road to County Route 192.

There are unconfirmed reports that the crash involved a truck and motorcycle.

A helicopter was spotted leaving the scene as a 7 News crew arrived.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 26 and Barnes Settlement Road.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

