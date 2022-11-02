Foggy to start, then gradual clearing

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skies will clear gradually throughout the day.

We have fog to start and it could be dense in places. That will burn off and it will be sunny by afternoon.

Highs will be around 60.

It will be seasonably chilly overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

It will be sunny and a touch warmer on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny and in the 70s on Saturday.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s. That’s also the day we turn our clocks back an hour.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of...
Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver
The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night.
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7
A foggy start to Wednesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Sliding into November warmer than average