Foggy to start, then gradual clearing

Skies will clear gradually throughout the day.

We have fog to start and it could be dense in places. That will burn off and it will be sunny by afternoon.

Highs will be around 60.

It will be seasonably chilly overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

It will be sunny and a touch warmer on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny and in the 70s on Saturday.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s. That’s also the day we turn our clocks back an hour.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

