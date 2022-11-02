Former Ogdensburg fire captain plans defamation lawsuit against mayor, city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A former Ogdensburg fire captain plans to sue the city, the mayor and the city manager for defamation.

Gerald Mack and his wife, Tammy, filed a summons and complaint in State Supreme Court on October 27. It’s the first step in filing a civil lawsuit.

The documents name the city of Ogdensburg, Mayor Jeffrey “Mike” Skelly and City Manager Stephen Jellie as defendants.

The planned lawsuit stems from a November 2021 incident in which Gerald Mack was accused of slicing a tire on Skelly’s Corvette and stalking Skelly at his home.

Skelly and Mack were on opposite sides of a bitter debate about cutting the size of Ogdensburg’s fire department when the tire-slashing occurred.

In May of this year, all charges against Mack were dropped after video evidence surfaced that Mack was at a nearby Stewart’s Shop at the time.

In August, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office brought charges against Skelly after its “investigation revealed Mr. Skelly provided two false written statements to Ogdensburg police officers during a subsequent police investigation.”

The Ogdensburg Police Department filed a complaint against the mayor in connection with an investigation in November 2021, the same month that former Mack was accused of slicing Skelly’s tire and stalking Skelly at his home.

According to the Macks’ complaint, Skelly and Jellie made false and defamatory statements against Gerald Mack in November 2021.

See the summons and complaint below:

