Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of 6258 US Highway 11, passed away October 28, 2022 at Massena Hospital after being a resident of North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center since May 2021

There are no known survivors.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Donald W. Jandrew, 53, of Massena
Heating Costs
Home heating help now available
Ninety-Pound Rucksack
Podcast devoted to 10th Mountain Division’s WWII history
Elise Stefanik
Without debate, 7 News profiles 21st Congressional District Candidates

Obituaries

Candles
Pauline A. Miller, 96, of Massena
RSV
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
Java's Veterinary Center continues to smolder after the October 28 fire
Veterinary care shortage worsens after fire destroys practice
Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after...
Steven Blount, of Mannsville
Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday,...
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur
Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Morrill Road, Town of Pierrepont passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022...
Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Pierrepont