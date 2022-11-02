Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of 6258 US Highway 11, passed away October 28, 2022 at Massena Hospital after being a resident of North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center since May 2021

There are no known survivors.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.