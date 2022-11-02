Highlights & scores: Chateaugay takes home 2 Section X soccer titles

(WWNY) - Tuesday night featured Section X Class D soccer championships along with Section X volleyball.

Chateaugay and Heuvelton faced off for the boys’ Class D championship.

Heuvelton’s Chris Ashlaw on the direct kick, goalie Marc Bechard juggles but hangs on.

Chateaugay’s Ethan Cook passes to Nolan Boyea who loops the ball on net, but keeper Nate Mashaw is in full flight for the fingertip save.

Trystan Biller with a cross, but the ball sails through the crease untouched.

With heavy fog setting in, Cook sends a direct kick at net. Mashaw bats the ball away, only to have it land at the feet of Rhys Brossoit, who lofts the ball over Mashaw and into the net. It’s 1-0 Chateaugay.

Time runs out for Heuvelton. Chateaugay hangs on for a 1-0 win and the Class D championship.

They will move on to the New York State quarterfinals on Saturday, traveling to Beekmantown to face Section VII’s Chazy.

It was Chateaugay vs. Hammond for the girls’ Class D title.

Off the through pass, Olivia Cook slips the ball past the keeper and into the mesh and it’s 1-0 Chateaugay.

Cook again, pulls the ball to herself and finds the near corner, upping the lead to 2-0.

The ball deflects off the Hammond keeper. Aurora Gogolen pumps home the Bulldogs’ third goal.

Laurel Vinch gets the Red Devils on the board with a goal between the keeper’s legs.

Irelynn LaPlante restores the Bulldogs’ three-goal lead.

LaPlante on the crossover move will score again. Final score: Chateaugay 5, Hammond 1.

The Bulldogs advance to the New York State quarterfinals on Saturday, traveling to Beekmantown to face Section VII’s Chazy.

Potsdam was at Canton for a Section X Class C volleyball semifinal.

The top-seeded Canton Golden Bears picked up the 3-0 victory over the Potsdam Sandstoners in straight sets 25-7, 25-11, and 25-19.

Ava Hoy led the charge for the Bears with 10 points, 8 kills, 6 aces, and 2 assists in the contest.

Teammate Katie Metcalfe added 7 points, 6 aces, 4 kills, and 2 assists.

Canton now advances to the Section X Class C Championship where they will face the Salmon River Shamrocks in the final on Thursday at Massena Central.

Clifton-Fine visited Madrid-Waddington for a Section X Class D volleyball semifinal.

The Yellowjackets fended off the Eagles in a 3-1 victory. Madrid- Waddington won the first set 25-21, but the Eagles bounced back for a 25-18 win in set two.

Madrid-Waddington then swept the final two sets, 25-9 and 25-16.

Leading the way for Madrid-Waddington was Erica Bates who contributed 17 points in the contest. Teammate Destiny Bailey added 12 points.

Clifton-Fine was led by Grace Southwick with 5 points, 2 aces, 10 kills, 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

Madelynn Southwick chipped in 9 points, five aces, and one kill.

Madrid-Waddington moves on to the Class D title game vs. Chateaugay on Thursday evening at Massena.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class D soccer championship

Chateaugay 1, Heuvelton 0

Girls’ Section X Class D soccer championship

Chateaugay 5, Hammond 1

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 2-5, Skidmore 2-3 (shootout)

Section X Class C volleyball semifinals

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 0

Section X Class D volleyball semifinals

Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.