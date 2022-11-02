Home heating help now available

Heating Costs
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People can now apply for heating help.

HEAP or the Home Energy Assistance Program helps homeowners keep their heat on by providing them with financial assistance.

Amid rising energy costs, that assistance will see a sizable increase this year.

According to Jefferson County’s HEAP coordinator, Sabrina Cummins, expensive fuel sources like kerosene will see benefit increases of $300.

Cummins says the office received more than 60 calls on Tuesday when the program went live.

“People that don’t have pellets are buying them a bag at a time. People that afford kerosene are filling it up in 5 gallon increments and it’s very costly,” she said.

If you’d like to fill out an application for HEAP, visit benefits.ny.gov. You can also call the HEAP line at 315-785-3229.

