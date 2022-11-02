Indian River bus goes into ditch

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning.

Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m.

There were three students and two bus monitors on the bus at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The students were escorted onto a different bus shortly after the incident.

The Evans Mills Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

