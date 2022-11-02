Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Kainan was born on September 16, 2022 in Watertown, NY. He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Michael, Jacob, Arthur II, Kylie, Nolan, Keegan, Kolten, Kodah, and Teddi; his maternal grandmother, Sherri Mandigo and her companion Nelson Martin; paternal grandparents, Randy and Dawn Carr and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kainan is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Theodore Travis Sr. and maternal grandmother, Karen Carr.

There will be a funeral service for Kainan on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at French Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hailesboro Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

