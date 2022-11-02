Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Lowville

Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.

Lisa was born on December 31, 1984 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Kevin R. and Yvonne M. Roggie Roes. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 2003, and volunteered for the Lowville Food Pantry for many years. Most recently, Lisa was a driver for The ARC in Lowville for many years. Lisa loved animals, and her pets were like her children. She has two dogs, Beau and Bella and one cat, Leo. Lisa loved to read and play on her computer. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephew.

In her early years, Lisa attended Lowville Mennonite Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.