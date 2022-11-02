Morning Checkup: A close look at Samaritan Home Health

Morning Checkup: A close look at Samaritan Home Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When COVID-19 came around, Samaritan Medical Center thought it would be a good idea to keep people with certain chronic conditions at home as much as possible,

Clinical liaison Krity Graveline explains in the video how Samaritan Home Health can monitor people with conditions like congestive heart failure or COPD from their homes.

It saves the patients from going to the emergency room and risking infection. And it allows nurses to keep close tabs on their patients.

If someone is an inpatient at another hospital, they can ask for a referral to Samaritan Home Health. Outpatients can be referred by their primary care provider.

Call 315-782-0415 for more information or visit samaritanhealth.com/home-health-care.

