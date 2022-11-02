OCP Presents a Christmas Carol - December 15

Ogdensburg, December 15 6:45 pm
December 15 at 6:45 - tickets available online
December 15 at 6:45 - tickets available online(OCP)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Charles Dickens powerful story has enchanted audiences the world over with its timeless message of redemption.  This new adaptation is the best ever with the beloved music of traditional carols woven throughout this classic tale that fills the stage with first class actors, lush costumes, stunning sets & puppetry, haunting special effects, and a heavy dose of humor.”A spectacular show with a new twist on an old classic!”

OCP and tickets

MORE INFO

