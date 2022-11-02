Ogdensburg lawmakers table proposed city budget

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors voted 4 to 2 to table a resolution on city manager Stephen Jellie’s proposed budget.

Jellie presented three options.

The first would have maintained the tax rate but cut the entire police department and eliminate 22 jobs.

The second option also kept the same tax rate but called for 27 cuts across the fire, police, and public works departments.

Jellie’s last proposal cut 15 to 20 jobs but raised taxes by more than 10%.

The budget presented to councillors was the second option.

That budget would cut 10 positions at the city’s DPW.

The head of the local CSEA union, which represents DPW workers, addressed the council, saying that proposal would leave his department “dead in the water.”

He said the department would not be able to operate.

He was one of a few people to address the council before they tabled the budget resolution.

Councillor Steven Fisher proposed tabling the vote as soon as it was brought before the council.

“I’m not ready to do this,” Fisher said. “I honestly believe we need to sit back and this table needs to sit and look. At this point we got to put all the rest of the bullshit aside and get to work.”

Councillors indicated they would schedule meetings this week to work on the budget.

Fisher says they have until December 15 to set a public hearing.

