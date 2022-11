MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Pauline A. Miller age 96 passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022 at Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro, NY surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full Obituary to follow.

