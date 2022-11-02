Podcast devoted to 10th Mountain Division’s WWII history

Ninety-Pound Rucksack
Ninety-Pound Rucksack(Ninety-Pound Rucksack)
By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A podcast that both catalogs and celebrates the 10th Mountain Division’s history during World War II.

Ninety-Pound Rucksack, named after the massive bags division soldiers had to carry, is the brainchild of Christian Beckwith.

The podcast delves into the history of the 10th mountain Division leading up to and during World War II.

Through the podcast, Beckwith, a lifelong climber, hopes to shine a light on the division’s history of training with skis and climbing and how that became popular as a recreation after the war.

“It’s such an important part to the fabric of who were as a people. I feel like it hasn’t been explored to the degree it needs to be explored and celebrated,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith isn’t alone on the podcast. He’s backed up by a 7-person team of advisors. A few of them, like Doug Schmidt, live right here in the north country.

“This is just one of those opportunities where we’re tapping into a medium that’s growing in popularity in podcasts. We’re using that to reach out to the public in general,” said Schmidt, historian, National Association of the 10th Mountain Division.

The podcast’s first episode focused on the factors leading up to the 10th Mountain Division’s creation, primarily Soviet Russia’s invasion of Finland.

The next episode titled ‘State of the Art’ will focus on the training division soldiers undertook leading up to the war. It’ll be available on platforms like Spotify and Apple podcasts.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of...
Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver
The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
An Indian River school bus went off the road and into a ditch Wednesday morning. No injuries...
Indian River bus goes into ditch

Latest News

Heating Costs
Home heating help now available
Elise Stefanik
Without debate, 7 News profiles 21st Congressional District Candidates
RSV
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
Java's Veterinary Center continues to smolder after the October 28 fire
Veterinary care shortage worsens after fire destroys practice