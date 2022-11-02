Reta M. Steckly, 74, of Castorland

Reta M. Steckly, 74, died early Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at the home of her son in Lansing, under the care of her family and Hospicare of Tompkins & Cortland Counties. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Reta M. Steckly, 74, died early Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at the home of her son in Lansing, under the care of her family and Hospicare of Tompkins & Cortland Counties.

Mrs. Steckly was born on January 28, 1948 in Millbank Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Lorne and Mary (Spendler) Schmidt. Reta attended school in Millbank where she grew up. She settled in Naumburg and worked at the East Road Adult Home as an aide and cook.

She is survived by her five children, Brenda M. (Daniel) Finney of Adams; Paul E. (Sarah) Steckly of Mallorytown, Ontario; Mary K. (Tim Schrag) Steckly of Brockville, Ontario; Mark D. (Roxanne Lyndaker) Steckly of Lansing; Sharon A. (David) Fredenburg of Beaver Falls; her 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, AnnaMae (Ivan) Kuepfer; Ronald (Elizabeth) Schmidt; Lloyd (Sharon) Schmidt; Sharon (Joe) Gerber; David (Norma) Schmidt; and her sister-in-law, Kathryn Schmidt; her Steckly family brother and sisters-in-law, Vernon (Linda) Jantzi, and AnnaMae Steinman; nieces and nephews.

Reta is predeceased by her son, Peter Kenneth Steckly and her brother, Ralph Schmidt and brother-in-law, Floyd Steinman.

Reta was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday school, and was a member of the ladies sewing circle. Reta enjoyed quilting and made quilts for her children and grandchildren as gifts. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to garden.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Naumburg Mennonite Church, with Pastors, Titus Mast, Myron Roggie, and Greg Widrick officiating.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, November 4th, prior to the funeral service from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, at the church. A walk through viewing will follow the funeral service. Everyone is invited to a luncheon at the church for all who wish to attend.

Graveside services will be at Mornington Amish Mennonite Cemetery, Poole, Ontario at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 6th, under the direction of Futher-Franklin Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, November 6th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Fairhaven Amish Mennonite Church prior to the graveside services.

Reta for many years was a missionary. She volunteered for Son Light Missions where she made several trips to Haiti. Memorials in her name may be made to: Son Light Missions, 9604 State Route 26, Castorland, NY 13620

