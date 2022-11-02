RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.

“We’ve been hearing from the children’s hospitals locally that they’re very full - boarding kids in the ED (emergency department). The ICUs (intensive care units) are full,” said Dr. Kaitlyn McGregor, Pediatric Associates of Watertown.

SMC’s pediatric unit is no exception. Several children are being treated for RSV. It’s putting infants and children in hospital beds because they need help breathing.

It’s typically seen this time of year, but right now it’s hitting especially hard.

“Not sure if it’s a stronger strain this year or if it’s, now that kids are back in school and daycare full-time, there’s a lot more opportunity for transmission of the virus,” said Dr. McGregor.

SMC spokesperson Leslie DiStefano says since October 1, 85 percent of pediatric admissions have been related to respiratory issues. And in the last week, 75 percent have been kids with RSV.

“Currently, 6 out of the 7 patients we have in our pediatric unit have RSV, and are here because of it,” said DiStefano.

Adults can contract the virus as well. Typically symptoms are mild - similar to that of a common cold. But Dr. McGregor says for those with underlying health conditions, the cases could become more severe.

“Adults who have any kind of chronic medical condition, especially lung problems, any kind of immune compromise are certainly at high risk for those,” she said.

Dr. McGregor says signs of a more severe case of RSV include difficulty breathing, faster breathing and dehydration.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.