Seeking volunteers to decorate Carthage park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to decorate Village Green Park for the holiday season.

Justina Jarrard from the chamber appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the inaugural event. Watch her interview above.

It takes place on Saturday, November 12 at 10 a.m. at Village Green Park in the village.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can register online by Wednesday, November 9.

However, Jarrard says people can also show up on the day of the event to volunteer.

For more information, call the chamber at 315-493-3590.

