Small kitchen fire evacuates Watertown hotel Tuesday evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders briefly evacuated a Watertown hotel because of a fire Tuesday evening.

The Best Western on Washington Street was evacuated after officials say a small fire broke out at Savory Downtown.

We’re told a piece of plywood behind electrical panel boxes caught fire in Savory’s kitchen.

Crews quickly put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher. National Grid isolated power to prevent it from reigniting.

Hotel guests were evacuated for about an hour and Savory Downtown was closed at the time.

One employee got out okay and officials say little damage was done to the restaurant.

The cause is under investigation.

