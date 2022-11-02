Smith appointed interim Ogdensburg city manager

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg lawmakers appointed an interim city manager Tuesday night.

Councillors unanimously picked Andrea Smith to fill the role Stephen Jellie is vacating at the end of the week.

Smith is currently the city’s director of planning and development. She’s an Ogdensburg native and has worked for the city for years.

She’ll now be tapped to help the city council finish a budget that has been hotly debated.

“These next 45 days are probably going to be complete hell in the city of Ogdensburg and we need somebody to steer the ship,” councillor Nichole Kennedy said. “I think having someone who is invested in Ogdensburg is going to be our best bet to get us through this.”

Smith will take the job on Friday when Jellie leaves. She’ll serve as the city searches for a permanent city manager.

